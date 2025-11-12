Virksomhedsoversigt
Lattice
Arbejder du her? Gør krav på din virksomhed
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Lønninger
  • Softwareingeniør

  • Full-Stack Softwareingeniør

Lattice Full-Stack Softwareingeniør Lønninger

Full-Stack Softwareingeniør kompensation in United States hos Lattice spænder fra $189K pr. year for L3 til $289K pr. year for L6. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in United States udgør i alt $170K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Lattice's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 11/12/2025

Gennemsnit Niveau
Tilføj KompSammenlign Niveauer
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier ()
Bonus
L3
Software Engineer I(Entry Level)
$189K
$175K
$14.4K
$0
L4
Software Engineer II
$204K
$172K
$32K
$0
L5
Senior Software Engineer
$254K
$214K
$40K
$0
L6
Staff Software Engineer
$289K
$223K
$65.5K
$0
Se 2 Flere Niveauer
Tilføj KompSammenlign Niveauer
Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Seneste Lønindsendelser
TilføjTilføj LønTilføj Kompensation

Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
Ingen lønninger fundet
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Eksporter DataSe Ledige Stillinger

Optjeningsplan

25%

ÅR 1

25%

ÅR 2

25%

ÅR 3

25%

ÅR 4

Aktietype
Options

Hos Lattice er Options underlagt en 4-årig optjeningsplan:

  • 25% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% årligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 4th-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)

3 years post-termination exercise window.



Få Verificerede Lønninger i din Indbakke

Abonnér på verificerede Softwareingeniør tilbud.Du vil få en opdeling af kompensationsdetaljer via e-mail. Læs Mere

Dette websted er beskyttet af reCAPTCHA og Google Privatlivspolitik og Servicevilkår gælder.

OSS

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Full-Stack Softwareingeniør hos Lattice in United States ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på $298,000. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos Lattice for Full-Stack Softwareingeniør rollen in United States er $165,000.

Udvalgte jobs

    Ingen udvalgte jobs fundet for Lattice

Relaterede virksomheder

  • Addepar
  • Accela
  • Personal Capital
  • Paxos
  • ConsenSys
  • Se alle virksomheder ➜

Andre ressourcer