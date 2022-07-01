← Company Directory
    Urgently is the leading Smart Mobility Assistance™ Platform at the center of the expanding mobility and connected assistance ecosystem. We deliver mobility assistance services through a seamless, end-to-end digital platform, viewable by every stakeholder – motorist, service provider, enterprise partners, and Urgently support teams – in real time. We have already transformed the roadside assistance ecosystem into one that is digitally connected, measured, managed and rated. Now, we are redefining the concept of assistance to encompass smart mobility services that will truly enhance the vehicle ownership experience. Urgently is the choice of leading global brands trusted by millions of consumers across automotive, insurance, telematics and new mobility companies in North America, Europe, Asia and Australia.

    geturgently.com
    Website
    2013
    Year Founded
    180
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

