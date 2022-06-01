← Company Directory
TEGNA
Work Here? Claim Your Company

TEGNA Salaries

TEGNA's salary ranges from $61,690 in total compensation per year for a Financial Analyst at the low-end to $65,325 for a Software Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of TEGNA. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Financial Analyst
$61.7K
Software Engineer
$65.3K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at TEGNA is Software Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $65,325. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at TEGNA is $63,508.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for TEGNA

Related Companies

  • Sprint
  • Liberty Media
  • Nexstar Media Group
  • Frost Bank
  • NPR
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources