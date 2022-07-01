← Company Directory
Sundae
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Sundae that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Sundae’s mission is to help homeowners get the best outcome when it’s time to sell a house that needs some love.For far too long, homeowners without the time or resources needed to get a house market-ready have been taken advantage of when it comes time to sell if the house needs some love. We think this isn’t fair and we started Sundae to change this.Sundae offers an alternative to the unpredictability of the traditional real-estate agent sales process. With Sundae you sell as-is, on your timeline. That means you do no clean up, repairs, showings, or any work at all.Sundae was founded by seasoned finance and operations executives who helped build industry-leading technology and marketplace businesses. Together our founding team brings 35+ years of experience in real estate investment.But we’re more than a real estate company. We’re a marketplace looking to bring more value, confidence and convenience to sellers, when they need it most. Joining Sundae means being part of the team that’s bringing compassion and transparency to the business of helping homeowners sell in their time of need. If you’re driven by making a positive impact in people’s lives and want to support our mission, we’d love to hear from you. Check out our open positions at sundae.com/careers

    http://www.sundae.com
    Website
    2018
    Year Founded
    450
    # of Employees
    $50M-$100M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Sundae

    Related Companies

    • HomeLight
    • Divvy Homes
    • Doma
    • Rhino
    • Move
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources