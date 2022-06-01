Remote opens the vast potential of the world for every person, business, and country, building a world where every person and business truly belongs. We empower companies of all sizes to pay and manage full-time and contract workers around the world. Remote makes it easy to manage international payroll, benefits, taxes, stock options, and compliance in 50+ countries. No matter where your team lives and works, our best-in-class global employment solutions provide the best experience for your workers. Our ironclad intellectual property protections and industry-leading security guarantee give you peace of mind across the globe. Best of all, Remote never charges percentages or fees: one low flat rate helps you control your budget so you can focus on growing your business.