← Company Directory
PicsArt
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineering Manager

  • All Software Engineering Manager Salaries

PicsArt Software Engineering Manager Salaries

View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for PicsArt's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/2/2025

Average Total Compensation

AMD 34.14M - AMD 38.86M
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
AMD 30.14MAMD 34.14MAMD 38.86MAMD 42.85M
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 1 more Software Engineering Manager submission at PicsArt to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

AMD 62.48M

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve AMD 11.71M+ (sometimes AMD 117.15M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At PicsArt, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Software Engineering Manager offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineering Manager at PicsArt in Armenia sits at a yearly total compensation of AMD 42,852,878. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at PicsArt for the Software Engineering Manager role in Armenia is AMD 30,142,279.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for PicsArt

Related Companies

  • Gett
  • TrainingPeaks
  • Aceable
  • PhonePe
  • Whatfix
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources