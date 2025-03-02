← Company Directory
PicsArt
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

PicsArt Software Engineer Salaries

The median Software Engineer compensation in Armenia package at PicsArt totals AMD 18.74M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for PicsArt's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/2/2025

Median Package
company icon
PicsArt
Machine Learning Engineer
Yerevan, ER, Armenia
Total per year
AMD 18.74M
Level
Middle Computer Vision Engineer
Base
AMD 18.74M
Stock (/yr)
AMD 0
Bonus
AMD 0
Years at company
2 Years
Years exp
4 Years
What are the career levels at PicsArt?

AMD 62.48M

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve AMD 11.71M+ (sometimes AMD 117.15M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs
Internship Salaries

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At PicsArt, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at PicsArt in Armenia sits at a yearly total compensation of AMD 34,207,274. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at PicsArt for the Software Engineer role in Armenia is AMD 18,743,712.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for PicsArt

Related Companies

  • Gett
  • TrainingPeaks
  • Aceable
  • PhonePe
  • Whatfix
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources