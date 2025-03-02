← Company Directory
PicsArt
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Project Manager

  • All Project Manager Salaries

PicsArt Project Manager Salaries

The average Project Manager total compensation in Armenia at PicsArt ranges from AMD 9.61M to AMD 13.94M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for PicsArt's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/2/2025

Average Total Compensation

AMD 10.89M - AMD 12.65M
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
AMD 9.61MAMD 10.89MAMD 12.65MAMD 13.94M
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 2 more Project Manager submissions at PicsArt to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

AMD 62.48M

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve AMD 11.71M+ (sometimes AMD 117.15M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At PicsArt, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Project Manager offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Project Manager at PicsArt in Armenia sits at a yearly total compensation of AMD 13,940,636. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at PicsArt for the Project Manager role in Armenia is AMD 9,606,152.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for PicsArt

Related Companies

  • Gett
  • TrainingPeaks
  • Aceable
  • PhonePe
  • Whatfix
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources