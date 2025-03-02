← Company Directory
PicsArt
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Marketing Operations

  • All Marketing Operations Salaries

PicsArt Marketing Operations Salaries

The average Marketing Operations total compensation in Armenia at PicsArt ranges from AMD 10.45M to AMD 15.17M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for PicsArt's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/2/2025

Average Total Compensation

AMD 11.85M - AMD 13.77M
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
AMD 10.45MAMD 11.85MAMD 13.77MAMD 15.17M
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 3 more Marketing Operations submissions at PicsArt to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

AMD 62.48M

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve AMD 11.71M+ (sometimes AMD 117.15M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At PicsArt, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Marketing Operations offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Marketing Operations at PicsArt in Armenia sits at a yearly total compensation of AMD 15,167,412. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at PicsArt for the Marketing Operations role in Armenia is AMD 10,451,494.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for PicsArt

Related Companies

  • Gett
  • TrainingPeaks
  • Aceable
  • PhonePe
  • Whatfix
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources