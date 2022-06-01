MOURI Tech is a leading provider ofMOURI Tech is a global leader in next-generation consulting and digital services, serving clients since 2005 as the most sought-after and trusted partner.A CMMI-DEV / 5 company offering Business and IT Consulting, Outsourcing, and Engineering Services, MOURI Tech’s diverse customer portfolio includes Fortune 500 companies. MOURI Tech offers Business and IT Consulting, Outsourcing, and Engineering Services. It provides best-in-class IT products (including USPTO-approved Patent) and leverages its proprietary methodology and accelerators to cater to the business needs of future-forward organizations.A passion towards sports has brought us close to Football and Kabaddi sporting leagues in India. We are official partners to Kerala Blasters FC at the ISL and Tamil Thalaivas at the PKL.Information Technology & Technology Transformation services.