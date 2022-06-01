← Company Directory
MOURI Tech
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about MOURI Tech that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    MOURI Tech is a leading provider ofMOURI Tech is a global leader in next-generation consulting and digital services, serving clients since 2005 as the most sought-after and trusted partner.A CMMI-DEV / 5 company offering Business and IT Consulting, Outsourcing, and Engineering Services, MOURI Tech’s diverse customer portfolio includes Fortune 500 companies. MOURI Tech offers Business and IT Consulting, Outsourcing, and Engineering Services. It provides best-in-class IT products (including USPTO-approved Patent) and leverages its proprietary methodology and accelerators to cater to the business needs of future-forward organizations.A passion towards sports has brought us close to Football and Kabaddi sporting leagues in India. We are official partners to Kerala Blasters FC at the ISL and Tamil Thalaivas at the PKL.Information Technology & Technology Transformation services.

    mouritech.com
    Website
    2005
    Year Founded
    2,250
    # of Employees
    $500M-$1B
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for MOURI Tech

    Related Companies

    • Sigmoid
    • Birlasoft
    • InfoVision
    • Xoriant
    • YASH Technologies
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources