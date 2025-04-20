Software Engineer compensation in Canada at League ranges from CA$112K per year for E3 to CA$236K per year for E5. The median yearly compensation in Canada package totals CA$147K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for League's total compensation packages. Last updated: 4/20/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
E3
CA$112K
CA$110K
CA$1K
CA$1K
E4
CA$203K
CA$164K
CA$33.7K
CA$5.4K
E5
CA$236K
CA$176K
CA$59.9K
CA$0
E6
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
