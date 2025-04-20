Salaries

Software Engineer compensation in Canada at League ranges from CA$112K per year for E3 to CA$236K per year for E5. The median yearly compensation in Canada package totals CA$147K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for League's total compensation packages. Last updated: 4/20/2025

Level Name Total Base Stock (/yr) Bonus E3 Engineer 1 (Entry Level) CA$112K CA$110K CA$1K CA$1K E4 Engineer 2 CA$203K CA$164K CA$33.7K CA$5.4K E5 Senior Engineer 1 CA$236K CA$176K CA$59.9K CA$0 E6 Senior Engineer 2 CA$ -- CA$ -- CA$ -- CA$ -- View 3 More Levels

