Klook
Klook Salaries

Klook's salary ranges from $25,085 in total compensation per year for a Business Analyst in Malaysia at the low-end to $144,810 for a Product Manager in Singapore at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Klook. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Business Analyst
$25.1K
Human Resources
$32.7K
Marketing
$31.2K
Marketing Operations
$40.2K
Product Designer
$39.2K
Product Manager
$145K
Software Engineer
$26.1K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Klook is Product Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $144,810. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Klook is $32,678.

