← Company Directory
Kevel
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

Kevel Software Engineer Salaries

The average Software Engineer total compensation in United Kingdom at Kevel ranges from £99.5K to £141K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Kevel's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Average Total Compensation

£113K - £128K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
£99.5K£113K£128K£141K
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 3 more Software Engineer submissions at Kevel to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve £23.9K+ (sometimes £239K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Contribute
What are the career levels at Kevel?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Kevel in United Kingdom sits at a yearly total compensation of £141,492. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Kevel for the Software Engineer role in United Kingdom is £99,524.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Kevel

Related Companies

  • Truepill
  • Drizly
  • Total Wine & More
  • FASHIONPHILE
  • Outdoor Voices
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources