JustAnswer
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • Full-Stack Software Engineer

JustAnswer Full-Stack Software Engineer Salaries

The median Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in Ukraine package at JustAnswer totals UAH 2.76M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for JustAnswer's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Median Package
company icon
JustAnswer
Software Engineer
Lviv, LV, Ukraine
Total per year
UAH 2.76M
Level
hidden
Base
UAH 2.76M
Stock (/yr)
UAH 0
Bonus
UAH 0
Years at company
5-10 Years
Years exp
5-10 Years
What are the career levels at JustAnswer?

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Full-Stack Software Engineer at JustAnswer in Ukraine sits at a yearly total compensation of UAH 3,160,080. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at JustAnswer for the Full-Stack Software Engineer role in Ukraine is UAH 2,508,000.

