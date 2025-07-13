Software Engineer compensation in India at Hotstar ranges from ₹2.42M per year for Software Engineer 1 to ₹9.94M per year for Staff Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹3.99M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Hotstar's total compensation packages. Last updated: 7/13/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Software Engineer 1
₹2.42M
₹2.23M
₹108K
₹88.2K
Software Engineer 2
₹3.58M
₹3.03M
₹443K
₹102K
Senior Software Engineer
₹6.59M
₹5.23M
₹1.09M
₹269K
Staff Software Engineer
₹9.94M
₹7.34M
₹2.04M
₹563K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
