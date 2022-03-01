← Company Directory
Hitachi Vantara
Hitachi Vantara Salaries

Hitachi Vantara's salary ranges from $6,777 in total compensation per year for a Information Technologist (IT) at the low-end to $289,440 for a Project Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Hitachi Vantara. Last updated: 1/23/2025

Software Engineer
Median $154K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Accountant
$28.7K
Business Analyst
$74.4K

Data Scientist
$88.5K
Financial Analyst
$151K
Information Technologist (IT)
$6.8K
Management Consultant
$142K
Marketing
$136K
Product Designer
$35K
Product Manager
$70.3K
Project Manager
$289K
Sales
$79.6K
Software Engineering Manager
$75.2K
Solution Architect
$48.1K
Technical Program Manager
$179K
Technical Writer
$73.3K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Hitachi Vantara is Project Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $289,440. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Hitachi Vantara is $77,396.

