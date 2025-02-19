Software Engineer compensation in Canada at Dialpad ranges from CA$173K per year for Software Engineer 3 to CA$196K per year for Senior Software Engineer 1. The median yearly compensation in Canada package totals CA$164K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Dialpad's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/19/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Software Engineer 1
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
Software Engineer 2
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
Software Engineer 3
CA$173K
CA$152K
CA$17.6K
CA$3.7K
Senior Software Engineer 1
CA$196K
CA$174K
CA$21.9K
CA$0
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Dialpad, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)