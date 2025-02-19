← Company Directory
Dialpad
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

Dialpad Software Engineer Salaries

Software Engineer compensation in Canada at Dialpad ranges from CA$173K per year for Software Engineer 3 to CA$196K per year for Senior Software Engineer 1. The median yearly compensation in Canada package totals CA$164K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Dialpad's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/19/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Software Engineer 1
(Entry Level)
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
Software Engineer 2
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
Software Engineer 3
CA$173K
CA$152K
CA$17.6K
CA$3.7K
Senior Software Engineer 1
CA$196K
CA$174K
CA$21.9K
CA$0
CA$223K

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Dialpad, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



Included Titles

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Dialpad in Canada sits at a yearly total compensation of CA$256,718. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Dialpad for the Software Engineer role in Canada is CA$150,235.

Other Resources