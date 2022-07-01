Advanced managed detection and response to secure the distributed enterpriseManaged Detection & ResponseOur Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Services provide 24/7/365 threat monitoring, alerting, validation and proactive threat hunting. We provide comprehensive management of a suite of best-in-class security technologies and tightly integrate those with our innovative cloud SecOps platform and deepwatch IP and applications to deliver unparalleled outcomes. The result is that we only alert you to the most sophisticated security incidents. Merging our SecOps platform with relentless customer service, we’re redefining the way managed security services are delivered.Our ApproachDeepwatch MDR cyber security delivers an innovative, white glove solution for maintaining an updated view of information security risks across your organization. We provide senior leaders, IT and security personnel with around-the-clock monitoring of your organization’s assets using event monitoring of logs, automated mapping of use case data (SOAR), automated response and human contextual analysis, incident alerting and response, incident case management and threat hunting. What’s more, we assign a named deepwatch team of experts to each customer — known as our Squad Model. This model ensures continuity in context, providing seamless coverage of all aspects of monitoring our customers’ security operations.Customers build strong relationships with our team, and know who to call for support, collaboration, and to resolve issues. As a result, we are hyper responsive and we partner closely with you to continually enhance your security posture and network defenses.Endpoint Detection and Response ManagementComplete solution for your security operations from endpoints to SIEMUnified visibility, detection, and remediation of threats with best-in-class endpoint detection and response (EDR) technologies integrated with one cybersecurity platform.Vulnerability ManagementYour business is only as strong as your security posture. Our continuous Vulnerability Management Services serve as a baseline for us to collaborate to discover the critical assets, threats and vulnerabilities relevant to your organization. Deepwatch provides the people, process and technologies to fully or partially administer vulnerability management programs that fit your unique needs and requirements.