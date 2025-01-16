← Company Directory
Cognism
  Salaries
  Software Engineer

  All Software Engineer Salaries

Cognism Software Engineer Salaries

View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Cognism's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Average Total Compensation

MKD 861K - MKD 980K
United Kingdom
Common Range
Possible Range
MKD 761KMKD 861KMKD 980KMKD 1.08M
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Cognism?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Cognism in North Macedonia sits at a yearly total compensation of MKD 1,081,225. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Cognism for the Software Engineer role in North Macedonia is MKD 760,523.

