Blackhawk Network Salaries

Blackhawk Network's salary ranges from $29,751 in total compensation per year for a Product Manager in India at the low-end to $199,000 for a Software Engineering Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Blackhawk Network. Last updated: 3/3/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Software Engineer $117K
Senior Software Engineer $110K

Backend Software Engineer

Accountant
$78.4K
Business Development
$192K

Data Analyst
$100K
Financial Analyst
$67.7K
Legal
$105K
Marketing
$128K
Product Manager
$29.8K
Software Engineering Manager
$199K
Solution Architect
$70.6K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Blackhawk Network is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $199,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Blackhawk Network is $104,860.

