ActiveCampaign
ActiveCampaign Salaries

ActiveCampaign's salary ranges from $72,006 in total compensation per year for a Business Development in Ireland at the low-end to $229,900 for a Software Engineering Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of ActiveCampaign. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Software Engineer
Senior Software Engineer $182K
Staff Software Engineer $221K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Product Designer
Median $112K
Product Manager
Median $166K

I have been working for the same company for 6 years. 30 years old. Base comp 112k, told that I should be Senior engineer level.
I am confident in my skills as an engineer but absolutely terrified of getting out there. I feel uncertain on my resume, my interviewing skills. Huge amount of imposter syndrome with trying to look for another job.

Software Engineering Manager
Median $230K
Business Development
$72K
Copywriter
$92.5K
Human Resources
$90.5K
Information Technologist (IT)
$115K
Sales Engineer
$114K
Solution Architect
$113K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At ActiveCampaign, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at ActiveCampaign is Software Engineering Manager with a yearly total compensation of $229,900. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at ActiveCampaign is $114,240.

