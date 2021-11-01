← Company Directory
ACS Solutions
ACS Solutions Salaries

ACS Solutions's salary ranges from $8,397 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer at the low-end to $60,008 for a Project Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of ACS Solutions. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Software Engineer
Median $8.4K
Data Scientist
$21.9K
Project Manager
$60K

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at ACS Solutions is Project Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $60,008. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at ACS Solutions is $21,890.

Other Resources