Software Engineer  

Software Engineering Manager Tips

Hi Everyone,

Looking for some advice and 2 cents here - I was recently promoted to software development manager. 
Are there any blogs, advice, tips/ reference material for new managers that have helped people in making this transition? 
Quite new to this position and would love to hear how people learnt the ropes of being a solid and effective manager.

Thank you !!
HelperMunchkinSoftware Engineer  
Take a look at some of these threads: https://www.levels.fyi/community/thread/J9qjei/from-engineer-to-leader--navigating-the-transition-to-engineering-manager https://www.levels.fyi/community/thread/9uywYH/paths-to-switch-to-a-management-ladder https://www.levels.fyi/community/thread/pENAgl/day-in-the-life-of-an-engineering-manager
siC0FjL3cXSWbqz8xrSoftware Engineer  
Appreciate it!!
