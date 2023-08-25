siC0FjL3cXSWbqz8xr in
Software Engineering Manager Tips
Hi Everyone,
Looking for some advice and 2 cents here - I was recently promoted to software development manager.
Are there any blogs, advice, tips/ reference material for new managers that have helped people in making this transition?
Quite new to this position and would love to hear how people learnt the ropes of being a solid and effective manager.
Thank you !!
HelperMunchkinSoftware Engineer
Take a look at some of these threads: https://www.levels.fyi/community/thread/J9qjei/from-engineer-to-leader--navigating-the-transition-to-engineering-manager https://www.levels.fyi/community/thread/9uywYH/paths-to-switch-to-a-management-ladder https://www.levels.fyi/community/thread/pENAgl/day-in-the-life-of-an-engineering-manager
siC0FjL3cXSWbqz8xrSoftware Engineer
Appreciate it!!
