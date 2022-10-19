gary in
Paths to switch to a management ladder
I have recently started my job as an SDE, management ladder excites me. What is an optimum way to transition to the management ladder?
Should I keep working as an SDE and switch ladders? Or should I persuade MBA and then transition into a management role?
What are high paying management roles?
It's switching to a manager's role an upgrade from an SDE?
Does MBA give enough edge when entering the field?
5
1070
Sort by:
gj801nTechnical Program Manager
I dont think it's an upgrade, it depends on what you want to do. Focus on building product and problem solving the technical challenges to realize the solutions needed in the market versus building a business, operations, and team who are capable of identifying market opportunities with the technical expertise/resources you have available
1
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,404