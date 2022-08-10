Day in the life of an engineering manager

Some people were posting about management roles and I wanted to shed some light on what an average day on the job looks like.





1) You start the day with a stand up to get an idea of what the team is working on and to identify any blockers. You'll listen to the team share updates and try to find solutions to the blockers identified during the call.





2) More meetings! So one of the things you'll start to realize about EM roles is that you have to talk to a lot of different people at the organization regularly (thats why you see communication and problem solving being some of the top soft skills for EMs). In these meetings you'll be talking to other business leaders to keep them in the loop of new products or features, discuss solutions and improvements to workflows, etc.





3) Yup, you guessed it... more meetings! In this case, you're talking to your engineering team 1-1 about any and all things under the sun. Might be a talk about performance, team dynamics, career trajectory, or just personal/life matters. As a manager, I think this is the most important part of my day because building those relationships helps ensure we get things done.





4) Now you get to do some strategy and planning work such as sprint planning for your team to resource planning and gathering requirements with customers.





5) Other things you'll do:

maybe coding because you need to flex your technical muscles every now and again

admin work like emails, calls, reviewing documentation, etc

recruiting if applicable

tracking metrics and writing reports for other stakeholders at the org





TLDR: Engineering management is a mix of people, project, and technical resource management. It's an important job that requires a ton of communication, technical expertise, and a desire to see your teams win!



