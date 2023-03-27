From Engineer to Leader: Navigating the Transition to Engineering Manager

Hello, Levels community,





I'm considering a career switch from my current role as a software engineer and solution architect to an Engineering Manager position. I have over 8 years of experience in the tech industry, primarily working in B2B SaaS companies. Throughout my career, I've worked closely with customers and product teams, helping to build and deliver software solutions that meet their needs.





I'm excited about the prospect of becoming an Engineering Manager because I feel that I can make a greater impact by leading and developing a team of engineers. I've always enjoyed mentoring and coaching junior engineers and I believe that I have the skills and experience needed to successfully manage and grow a team.





However, I'm aware that there will be challenges in transitioning to a management role. I will need to develop new skills such as team management, communication, and leadership, and I'm prepared to invest the time and effort needed to do so.

I'm hoping to connect with other Engineering Managers who have made a similar transition from an individual contributor role. I would love to hear your insights and advice on how to make a successful transition, what challenges to expect, and how to overcome them.





Thanks for reading and I look forward to hearing from you!

Best regards,

Subham