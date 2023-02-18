Amazon L4 to Meta IC7 in 5.5 years

I was promoted from an L4 (entry level) at Amazon to an IC7 at Meta over the course of 5.5 years. I've chatted with several other leaders across disciplines (PM, SWE, QA and TPM) to put together a set of resources that can be shared with others interested in lessons learned, advice, or even just the journey itself.





Would love to hear from this community what you'd like to hear from IC7+/Director level+ on their journeys from entry level, with a special focus on FAANG as that has been the area I've been diving deep on.