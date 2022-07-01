Company Directory
Wipaire
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Wipaire that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Wipaire is a three-generation, family-owned, diversified general aviation company that manufactures aircraft floats and STC kits for an extensive variety of aircraft. Wipaire's services include: airframe and engine repair, maintenance, aircraft paint, interiors, avionics repair, sales and installation, pilot services and aircraft sales. As the world's largest aircraft float manufacturer, Wipaire continues to develop new an innovative products to enhance the flying experience for business, recreation, and commercial operators. We provide a truly unique and rewarding work environment that values employees and their contributions to the success of the company.

    http://www.wipaire.com
    Website
    1960
    Year Founded
    150
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers.You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Wipaire

    Related Companies

    • Tesla
    • Square
    • Uber
    • Snap
    • Facebook
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources