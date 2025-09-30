ferryboat in
Anyone else switching away from Vercel?
What are the best alternatives?
Some of the ones I've been seeing:
Netlify
Cloudflare
Firebase App Hosting
AWS Amplify Hosting
Google Cloud Run
Render
Railway
DigitalOcean App Platform
Azure App Service
Hetzner Cloud
kiwininjaSoftware Engineer at Canva
Same here, my team started moving projects off Vercel after what we saw. We’ve been testing out Fly.io and Render. Both feel lighter and community-friendly. Still early days, but we’d rather support platforms that align better with our values.
