Anyone else switching away from Vercel?

What are the best alternatives?


Some of the ones I've been seeing:

Netlify

Cloudflare 

Firebase App Hosting

AWS Amplify Hosting

Google Cloud Run

Render

http://Fly.io

Railway

DigitalOcean App Platform

Azure App Service

Hetzner Cloud

kiwininjaSoftware Engineer at Canva 
Same here, my team started moving projects off Vercel after what we saw. We’ve been testing out Fly.io and Render. Both feel lighter and community-friendly. Still early days, but we’d rather support platforms that align better with our values.
