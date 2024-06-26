FESoftwareGuy in
SRE Job Offer
I have been a SWE for over a decade now. Recently, I was laid off and had to take a new job as an SRE.
For any wondering, it took 2.5 months to find a new acceptable job.
Wondering... How different is SRE to SWE? I've been reading about the position, but wanted to know from anyone experienced in this field.
1
1129
Sort by:
17DadamsSite Reliability Engineer
It can definitely depend on the company but generally a lot of the same skills transfer, they will have different focuses though. Some companies use SRE for more DevOps type work, while some are more in line with SWE.
1
About
Public
Software Engineer
Members
80,483