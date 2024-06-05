boomheadshot in
Tech roles @ Canadian Tire
What are tech salaries like at Canadian Tire Corporation head office?
Particularly interested in the last year or so, post layoffs, mid to senior level roles.
Thanks all!
madscienceSoftware Engineer
Levels has some data for them here. What kind of role specifically are you looking at? https://www.levels.fyi/companies/canadian-tire/salaries
boomheadshotML / AI
Thanks for the reply. The ranges there all seem low but I'm not sure if that's a lack of recent data or they truly pay at the bottom of market ranges. The role is that of a Technical Program Manager for new technologies (so AI/ML heavy) across the organization reporting to AVP. It actually doesn't cite years but it's certainly not written as an entry-level position and expects a graduate degree.
