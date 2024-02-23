Joe Bloe in
How do most people calculate RSU comp
For jobs with RSU (or similar) compensation how do people enter this in?
- Value of RSU's at the time of the grant
- Value of RSU's at time of vesting
- Value of RSU's at time employee sells OR
- Some other way to value
Based on the following I think it's 2 or even 3 but I'm not sure if everyone lists RSU compensation with the same assumptions.
Thank you!
https://www.levels.fyi/community/thread/5OkS3D/how-much-meta-engineers-are-making-after-the-stock-run-up
https://www.levels.fyi/blog/what-is-total-compensation.html
6
6454
Sort by:
ZaheerFounder at Levels.fyi
On our contribution form, we ask for the total grant + vesting schedule for new offers or the amount that you'll be earning in the current year if you're an employee. Now for employees the question pops up, do I put in _realized_ value or _granted_ value. **Short answer: we ask for Realized value.** Realized value includes any stock appreciation. This is the value that is typically on your W2 statement / you would have to file taxes for at the end of each year. The reason we ask for this is because this is what companies will have to match in order to pull you away from your current role typically. When the market is hot, this often drives compensation up. Many companies also factor in realized value before giving new equity grants. Amazon for instance will not give as strong of a equity refresh if your stock package has appreciated considerably for the currently / future years.
15
spartaniteProduct Manager
I didn't realize the part about companies factoring in appreciate for new grants. That seems kinda sketch tbh. Super helpful info though.
2
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,534