How do most people calculate RSU comp

For jobs with RSU (or similar) compensation how do people enter this in?





Value of RSU's at the time of the grant Value of RSU's at time of vesting Value of RSU's at time employee sells OR Some other way to value





Based on the following I think it's 2 or even 3 but I'm not sure if everyone lists RSU compensation with the same assumptions.





Thank you!





https://www.levels.fyi/community/thread/5OkS3D/how-much-meta-engineers-are-making-after-the-stock-run-up





https://www.levels.fyi/blog/what-is-total-compensation.html







