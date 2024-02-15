How much Meta engineers are making after the stock run up

"Meta last week added $196 billion in stock market value on Friday, which was the biggest one-day gain by any company in Wall Street history. For some employees at Meta, with the right start date the past two years, this was also a huge gain for their net worth. Even some mid level engineers at Meta are making 7 figures annually at a $400+ share price. Using Levels.fyi, and the historical closing dates of Meta that are used to calculate RSU grant price, below are estimated total compensation figures for engineers who were lucky enough to start at Meta in December 2022.





For further reference, in November 2022, the closing day average price of Meta stock was $105.41 per share, so new hires in December had a RSU grant price around there. The closing day share price of Meta last week was $474.99. That is an increase of 4.5x.





Level | Base + Stock + Target Bonus = Total comp -> New total comp





E3 - $137,172 + $44,636 + $12,530 = $194,338 -> $350,564

E4 - $176,041 + $91,231 + $24,446 = $291,718 -> $611,027

E5 - $209,839 + $200,815 + $22,892 = $433,546 -> $1,136,399

E6 -$253,219 + $322,222 + $40,408 = $615,849 -> $1,743,626

E7 - $298,917 + $999,333 + $38,424 = $1,336,674 -> $4,834,340

E8 - $347,000 + $1,249,269 + $92,805 = $$1,689,074 -> $6,061,516

E9 - $356,250 + $2,425,000 + $141,250 = $2,922,500 -> $11,410,000





These folks aren't even half way through this grant, so recruiters: your inMail credits may have a better ROI elsewhere the next 2 years. Meta employees will likely have more financial advisors than recruiters reaching out these days.





Stock based compensation, whether at a startup or public company, can sometimes have huge windfalls. This illustration is an example of a great outcome, but it could have gone many different ways and the stock price changes every day."





– Will Blaze