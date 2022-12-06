19g615kyukh13p in
Fight the Layoffs by having a stellar preparation
I know layoffs can be hard. But only way to ensure that if you can fight the layoffs is by keeping your sword sharp, and continue to prepare smartly.
I hope this will be helpful.
Good luck....!!!
Thank you so much for taking the time to do this boss. Means a lot For everyone else who needs to prep, OP shared this previously and these are the ones I've been using. Technical interview prep: 1) https://www.levels.fyi/community/thread/1eZYfl/laid-offs-are-devastating--this-might-help--the-interview-preparation-material-that-helped-me-get-a-job---microsoft 2) https://github.com/DestinationFAANG/Destination-FAANG-Java-Solution Behavioral: 1) https://www.levels.fyi/blog/behavioral-interview-prep.html 2) https://www.levels.fyi/blog/amazon-leadership-principles.html 3) https://www.levels.fyi/blog/applying-star-method-resumes.html System Design: 1) MIT Course for distributed systems- https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLrw6a1wE39_tb2fErI4-WkMbsvGQk9_UB 2) Insider Guide Alex Xu (Google)- https://github.com/G33kzD3n/Catalogue/blob/master/System%20Design%20Interview%20An%20Insider%E2%80%99s%20Guide%20by%20Alex%20Xu%20(z-lib.org).pdf
