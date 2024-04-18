Neptunesun in
How to get selected in FAANG COMPANIES, 17+ EXPERIENCE
I have total 17+ years of experience in IT industry and currently working as Cloud Architect for top aviation service company.
I wanted know process for selection in FAANG COMPANIES.
What are my chances of selection and which role I should apply?
Is DSA is required along with system design ?
I am CKA, Azure and AWS certified solution architect
EscorzSolution Architect
I also have similar years if experience and I have spent a lot of time on system design and have reached a good stage. I’m going to start leetcode soon, amythjng else I should look at ? Also, DSA seem to be pretty vast so what all should I focus in DSA ?
Look at people that work at FAANG in your area and see where they worked before. If your successful at those tier 2 companies, that will get you on a short list with the recruiters. Then it's all interview performance.
Start with LeetCode and then get into system design if you pass the phone screen.
Certifications don't count for much, so don't stress them on your resume. Focus instead on business impact.