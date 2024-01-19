anthonyinterns in
Summer 2024
Hi guys! I am looking for any internships to apply to for Summer 2024 in Engineering. I am currently an Electrical Engineering major at a community college and transferring out this year. I wanted to ask for any recommendations for undergraduate internship programs in the engineering field (doesn't have to be EE). Thank you:)
eulerTheRulerHardware Engineer
Hi! Community college to university transfer alumni myself. I’m happy to chat with you on this topic, feel free to PM me. Always on the lookout for people on a similar journey!
