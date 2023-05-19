asbkda in
Amazon Distributed Systems Back End
I see that SDEs at Amazon who tag their teams as Distributed Systems (Back End) and AI/ML have a significantly more salary almost 2x or 1.5x times a regular SDE at Amazon. Is this a different job posting or does your team at Amazon decide how much you will be earning?
1
1643
Sort by:
bringeeRecruiter
Amazon's comp doesn't distinguish AI/ML comp vs. general software engineering officially, but it's possible that those teams have a higher budget, given the competitiveness of the skillset. Levels posted a blog post with details on how much AI engineers are getting paid compared to their colleagues and, while it's definitely higher, it's still not quite 2x or 1.5x higher. https://www.levels.fyi/blog/ai-engineer-compensation.html
About
Public
Software Engineer
Members
80,482