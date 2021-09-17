Post-COVID Remote Work

bookface in  
Do you want to go back to the office? What's your company doing about remote work post-covid?


FB just announced today that everyone can work remotely now. Levels.fyi has a list of companies that are going remote btw at: https://www.levels.fyi/remote/



1zm00utkpqyt2caSoftware Engineer  
I was already remote for 2 days a week, so the transition was fairly easy for me since I had an office set up. With productivity so high at my company while WFH, they haven’t even mentioned going back to the office yet.
bookfaceSoftware Engineer at Facebook 
The real question I suppose is what your managers think. I think some of the older ones are afraid of losing control,
