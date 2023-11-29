levels.fyi bug? Company salaries only showing specific region; other regions salaries accessible only via search

I'm unsure how to get in contact with levels.fyi staff, so pardon this community post.





Recently, likely less than a month ago, Atlassian software engineer salaries averages went down drastically because they stopped showing salaries from most people outside of Australia. https://www.levels.fyi/companies/atlassian/salaries/software-engineer





If you use the Search bar at the top to access Atlassian salaries, you'll be able to see all regions salaries: https://www.levels.fyi/t/software-engineer?search=atlassian&countryId=254&country=254





This issue only appears to be affecting Atlassian software engineer salaries, not other Atlassian roles. Do other people see this issue? Is this a bug?