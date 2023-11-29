j000 in
levels.fyi bug? Company salaries only showing specific region; other regions salaries accessible only via search
I'm unsure how to get in contact with levels.fyi staff, so pardon this community post.
Recently, likely less than a month ago, Atlassian software engineer salaries averages went down drastically because they stopped showing salaries from most people outside of Australia. https://www.levels.fyi/companies/atlassian/salaries/software-engineer
If you use the Search bar at the top to access Atlassian salaries, you'll be able to see all regions salaries: https://www.levels.fyi/t/software-engineer?search=atlassian&countryId=254&country=254
This issue only appears to be affecting Atlassian software engineer salaries, not other Atlassian roles. Do other people see this issue? Is this a bug?
zuhayeerFounder at Levels.fyi
Thanks for posting about this to clarify – it's actually designed to work this way, though it definitely isn't perfect. What we do is we detect the values for the primary country where the company and role operates in. In this case, it had switched to Australia from the US, since we started to receive much more data points in Australia than in the US (probably to due to a pick up in hiring in Australia). And hence the decrease in values. We're working on a dropdown feature to select different countries soon, here's a preview of what it'd look like: https://i.imgur.com/kPKG8RY.png For now, you can also use our job family pages and search via the filters, for example for US Atlassian Software Engineer data points: https://www.levels.fyi/t/software-engineer?countryId=254&country=254&search=Atlassian
RoundUp1Technical Program Manager
Oh that'd be super handy. Really cool of you guys to reply on here so quickly!
