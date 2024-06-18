Swayam Rustagi in
iOS Future
Was my decision of choosing native iOS development good? How is the market? are the opportunities limited? Should I switch to web development(No interest tho) or should I learn android also for being more versatile.
Need Advice :)
7
2486
Sort by:
medicifamFrontend Software Engineer
Look into AR / VR development, probably uses a lot of the same paradigms as iOS dev esp if you build for the Vision Pro AR / VR numbers were going up last year: https://www.levels.fyi/blog/2023-mid-year-report.html
3
swayamrusComputer Science
I'm waiting for VisionOS SDK to mature a bit. For now, major stuff is being made by in-house developers. Waiting for 2nd gen and more resources to learn.
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,563