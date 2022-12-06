Dealing with Rejection

I did two in-person onsites two weeks ago, and just received the rejection emails from them. I knew I did not perform well, even though I have been putting in the time and effort to study for them. System design, Leetcode (blind75/Neetcode150), behavioral questions, etc. Even with the prep and knowing I didn't perform well the day of, it still sucks.





I want to do well. I try my best, but in the heat of the moment everything goes out the window. I usually write things down on paper, but they expect me to write out my though process in the IDE instead of pen/paper THEN write the code out on Coderpad.





I just want a higher TC and an in-person place to work. Remote work has been so crap for me.





Does each rejection get easier? Or gets harder the more you care?