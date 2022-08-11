Tryreboot in
Best way to Recover from Missed Offer
Just got the ole Decision to Not Move Forward phone call for an L5 SDE2 role at amazon after the virtual onsite.
Drop your best advice and favorite ways to recover and learn from a missed offer below!
Currently I'm starting my process with a cold beer on the porch. Cheers!
KingIsHereSoftware Engineer
You just need one offer. Keep that in mind and move on
TryrebootSoftware Engineer
True that! ‘We are always in the right place at the right time’ is another great piece of advice that I’ve heard.
