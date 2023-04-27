Iamnerd in
Switching to product management from business analysts !!
Hello Everyone,
I came to US on H1B. My position in my LCA document is of business analyst. Can I switch as a product manager. It is allowed to change designation. What effect it will have on green card queue. Can someone explain as I new here. Also please guide me what should I do for faster green card. I just landed here Pittsburgh with a service based Indian company. I am Indian. Need to change job to increase salary and designation to product manager.
Aslo what should I learn to start my career as a product manager. Is switching from BA to PM is the obvious next step right ?
EQ1992Product Manager
There are a few PM help threads that may help! Unfortunately, I don't have time to search them all, but you can use the search bar to find relevant threads which may help out. You can see this for example: https://www.levels.fyi/community/thread/JDoFuN/pm-career-development-tips
