Switching to product management from business analysts !!

Hello Everyone,





I came to US on H1B. My position in my LCA document is of business analyst. Can I switch as a product manager. It is allowed to change designation. What effect it will have on green card queue. Can someone explain as I new here. Also please guide me what should I do for faster green card. I just landed here Pittsburgh with a service based Indian company. I am Indian. Need to change job to increase salary and designation to product manager.

Aslo what should I learn to start my career as a product manager. Is switching from BA to PM is the obvious next step right ?