Offer review and advice?
Currently, in Dayton, Ohio:
$107k. Software/Cloud Engineer with 6 years experience.
5% 401k match. 24 days PTO + 10 holidays.
Offer from another major defense contractor:
$145k fully onsite in the DC suburbs
6% match 401k
20 days PTO + 11 holidays
I would like to counter, but I'm nervous as this is my first time negotiating. I want to ask for $165k, and hopefully they can meet me somewhere in the middle. They don't offer relocation so, I also want to ask for a signing bonus.
BrianBusiness Development at Levels.fyi
Hey, Brian of Levels here! That seems like a decent starting offer, but I agree there should be some room to negotiate up. If you want help doing so, feel free to check out our negotiation coaching! You can also book a free consultation call so we can help evaluate the likelihood of us being able to help you out. https://www.levels.fyi/services/ In any case, we always recommend negotiating. You've got the right idea with the lack of relocation being a leverage point, and our coaches would be able to work with you to help identify other leverage points as well!
