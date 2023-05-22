Offer review and advice?

Currently, in Dayton, Ohio:

$107k. Software/Cloud Engineer with 6 years experience.

5% 401k match. 24 days PTO + 10 holidays.





Offer from another major defense contractor:

$145k fully onsite in the DC suburbs

6% match 401k

20 days PTO + 11 holidays





I would like to counter, but I'm nervous as this is my first time negotiating. I want to ask for $165k, and hopefully they can meet me somewhere in the middle. They don't offer relocation so, I also want to ask for a signing bonus.