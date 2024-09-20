How do you deal with imposter syndrome?

Basically title.





I've been working as a SWE for ~3 years now in FAANG and I thought I'd be over it by now but it's still so difficult. I feel like everyone around me is smarter, harder working, or more passionate about their work and here I am basically faking my way until someone finds out.





For those who have or have had imposter syndrome, how do you deal with it? Is there anything you did that made you feel better?