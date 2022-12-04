MaximusAurellius in
Moving from SoCal to bay area
I am considering a move from socal to bay area. How much % hike should be ideal considering housing and other cost of living? What other factors should be considered while calculating compensation package ?
17d5er3khje4fhSoftware Engineer
SoCal is a pretty high paying location too, would say maybe like ~5% increase in comp overall. If you have to live in SF, I'd try to go for even higher. LA is only 2% off from Bay Area if you look at the first comment on here: https://www.levels.fyi/community/thread/6p668o/what-are-the-general-remote-compensation-discounts-for-different-major-metro-areas
MaximusAurelliusHardware Engineer
Thanks. Really appreciate it.
