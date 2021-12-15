neoman in
What are the general remote compensation discounts for different major metro areas?
I know some companies do the 3 Tiers system, and others do percentiles compared to HQ compensation levels. But generally what have you seen as the discount you take for being remote in different major areas?
12
3326
Sort by:
6ym891ukphg5xkqSoftware Engineer
This was one large Bay Area company's discounts for remote work, the adjustment affected base salaries of existing employees (got to keep existing stock grants), and the entire total package for new offers: Bay Area: 93% NY: 93% Seattle: 92% Los Angeles: 91% Boston: 91% San Diego: 88% Denver: 86% Chicago: 85% Portland: 83% Philadelphia: 83% Atlanta: 83% Minneapolis: 83% Austin: 82% Florida: 81% Salt Lake City: 81% Phoenix: 81% Washington: 80% Detroit: 80% Houston: 80% RTP: 80% Ohio: 80% Vancouver: 73% No matter where you are, it won't go below 70%
3
MajorSoftware Engineer
NY and the Bay Area are at the same level? I'm a little surprised cuz I think the Bay Area is a more expensive area,
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,314