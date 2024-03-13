Messi1O in
Career change advice/guidance
Hi tech savvy beautiful minds. I am thinking about changing my career from Network engineer into software development. At this point in networking, i feel like there is very less room to grow and even this field wants a person to have a good understanding of programming nowadays while on the other hand, its fascinating how web development or SE field is growing and giving you a lot of opportunities and job security.
Being at 35 and with all my experience in networking, do you think it would be wise to change my field? I am mostly afraid of reaching out or applying for these job because i am afraid i will be rejected based on my age and with no solid working experience in webdev or SE field. Also, if you think enrolling into a bootcamp or Masters in CS would help make my case strong, i can even put some thoughts into those ideas. If you have any good resources to learn from, please share them with me. I need your help to make this decision especially though your knowledge and life experiences.
Thank you in advance for all the help.
There's another thread going on right now about someone who's considering leaving their current job to pursue a CS Master's as well and there's some great tips in there about how to handle it. I'd recommend checking it out: https://www.levels.fyi/community/thread/6CAasw/masters-vs-current-job In terms of your specific situation, I don't think it's too late necessarily to change your role, but it may be a bit more difficult than folks who've done so earlier in their career. I'd say the best way to showcase your skills without having the specific professional experience as a software engineer is to build relevant projects for some of the roles/companies you're looking to apply to
