Career change advice/guidance

Hi tech savvy beautiful minds. I am thinking about changing my career from Network engineer into software development. At this point in networking, i feel like there is very less room to grow and even this field wants a person to have a good understanding of programming nowadays while on the other hand, its fascinating how web development or SE field is growing and giving you a lot of opportunities and job security.





Being at 35 and with all my experience in networking, do you think it would be wise to change my field? I am mostly afraid of reaching out or applying for these job because i am afraid i will be rejected based on my age and with no solid working experience in webdev or SE field. Also, if you think enrolling into a bootcamp or Masters in CS would help make my case strong, i can even put some thoughts into those ideas. If you have any good resources to learn from, please share them with me. I need your help to make this decision especially though your knowledge and life experiences.

Thank you in advance for all the help.