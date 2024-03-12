Masters vs Current job

Hey levels.fyi fam,

I am a Software Engineer in Frontend working for a decent Start Up since 2 years. I graduated in Bachelors in CS in 2022. I had questions in my mind regarding whether or not I should quit my job and pursue masters. I like to study computer science and I feel I maybe did not do a very good job while I was pursuing my bachelor's. I have this innate feeling to study, brush up on basics and learn advanced concepts. I don't want to regret not being able to study while I could have. I haven't done any research work during my bachelor's so I am curious to be able to do it.





Concerns or self doubts that I have and would love if someone could help by answering them -

1. Am I too late for masters if I enroll in 2025?

2. What career options do I have after I pursue masters?

3. People say, masters make you less employable, is that true?