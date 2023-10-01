Westside313 in
Mentorship services.
Is there any online mentorship services for developers? Not necessarily Bootcamps, but actual mentorships to help guide developers entering in the tech space? I often find myself burned out, depressed and often alone with taking the self taught route.
wgdjw2Software Engineer at Facebook
For anyone reading this post in future, I'm looking for some mentees as detailed in this post. Let me know if this interests you: https://www.levels.fyi/community/thread/ZZDVN9/looking-to-mentor-new-grads-for-faang
